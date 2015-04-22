Find Telrepco at the 2015 Zoll Summit

Where: 2015 Zoll Summit

When: May 12-13

Location: The Hyatt Regency Downtown, Denver Colorado 650 15th Street

Booth Number: 303

Show hours: Tuesday, May 12- from 8 am to 4 pm & Wednesday, May 13 from 8 am to 4 pm

We will have a table exhibit where we will have information available for all of the special services we offer our customers, such as trade in programs, warranties etc.

About Telrepco

Telrepco specializes in ruggedized mobile computer solutions providing Panasonic mobile laptops, Motorola handheld PC scanners, Ruggedized mobile printing solutions, vehicle mounting solutions and more. We are an authorized repair center for Panasonic Toughbook laptop computers and offer warranty, extended warranty options and offer a trade in program.