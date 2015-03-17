Find Telrepco at the MA Chiefs of Police Association Trade Show

Where: Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association Trade Show

When: Wednesday, April 1st 2015

Location: The Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel, 181 Boston Post Road West, R.K. Centre, Marlborough, MA 01752

Show time: 9 am to 3 pm

Booth Number: 911

We will have a table exhibit where we will have information available for all of the special services we offer our customers, such as trade in programs, warranties etc.

About Telrepco

Telrepco specializes in ruggedized mobile computer solutions providing Panasonic mobile laptops, Motorola handheld PC scanners, Ruggedized mobile printing solutions, vehicle mounting solutions and more. We are an authorized repair center for Panasonic Toughbook laptop computers and offer warranty, extended warranty options and offer a trade in program.