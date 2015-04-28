Getac Announces Significant Upgrades to Company’s Fastest-Selling F110 Rugged Tablet and V110 Rugged Convertible Notebook

IRVINE, CA — Getac Inc., a leading manufacturer of rugged computers, today released the updated V110 rugged convertible and the updated F110 rugged tablet, making Getac’s fastest-selling products even better. The second generation F110 and V110 products each feature a fifth generation Intel Processor, Intel HD Graphics 5500, an eight-megapixel rear camera, a front HD webcam and an updated LumiBond 2.0 touch screen that allows glove-on use.

“Demand for the F110 rugged tablet and V110 rugged convertible has been incredible,” said Rick Hwang, president of Rugged Solutions Business Unit at Getac. “The F110 quickly became the fastest selling product in Getac history and opened up new vertical markets for us. The size, weight and flexibility of the F110 and the V110 have allowed us to expand into the manufacturing, automotive and healthcare markets while growing our market share in traditional rugged markets, including military, public safety and utilities.”

The F110 is a large-screen rugged tablet that packs superior performance and a large 11.6-inch display into a compact design. The F110 is less than one-inch thick and measures slightly more than 12 x 8 inches in size. At three pounds, this rugged tablet is one of the lightest large-screen, fully rugged tablets ever built.

The V110 is a thin and light rugged convertible that measures less than 12 x 9 inches in size, is a mere 1.3 inches thick and weighs slightly more than four pounds. A quick twist of the unique multi-position hinge allows the V110 to effortlessly transform from a laptop to a tablet, giving users the versatility needed in unpredictable environments. The V110 also features a large 11.6-inch display and a full-size, waterproof-membrane backlit keyboard that is 56% larger than the competition’s. Its 88 standard-sized, island-style independent keys provide an unmatched premium feel and increased durability.

Both products incorporate the latest processors: the fifth generation Intel Core i5-5200U (2.2GHz), i5-5300U (2.3GHz with vPro Technology), i7-5500U (2.4GHz) or i7-5600U (2.6GHz with vPro Technology), together known as the Broadwell platform, which are designed for speed and efficiency. The i5 and i7 CPUs feature Intel Turbo Boost Technology, clocking maximum speeds up to 2.7GHz, 2.9GHz, 3GHz and 3.2GHz, respectively. In addition, the new Intel HD 5500 graphics provide an unparalleled level of responsiveness and frame rate for both 2D and 3D graphics.

One of the most useful features is also one of the simplest. Both the F110 and the V110 feature dual hot-swappable batteries that allow for endless power by simply “swapping” in a fresh battery without needing to shut down applications or the operating system. Each V110 set of batteries provide up to 13 hours of operation, and the F110 battery set provides up to 12 hours of operation.

The F110 and the V110 can be ordered with built-in multi-carrier 4G LTE on a single chip. Large enterprise customers can purchase a single 4G LTE configuration and choose which carrier is best based on region or preference.* The F110 and the V110’s antenna design captures eight bands, improving both signal strength and throughput while reducing drop offs. Additionally, for vehicle deployment use, three pass-through antenna ports can be added, allowing customers to simultaneously connect high-gain GPS, WWAN and WLAN roof-mounted antennae.

With the revolutionary LumiBond® 2.0 technology that bonds the display glass with the touch panel and LCD, Getac has created a single pane that is more durable and improves readability with its wide viewing angle. This creates a display that is more readable and offers better contrast and more crisp colors than a typical rugged laptop display. The LumiBond 2.0 adds the flexibility to configure the display for use while wearing gloves or with direct exposure to rain—essential features when operating in inclement weather or working near hazardous materials when gloves are required.

The F110 fully rugged tablet and the V110 fully rugged convertible are backed by Getac’s three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty that includes damage that occurs due to accidents and environmental exposure. The F110 and the V110 are available for immediate ordering through Getac-authorized resellers.