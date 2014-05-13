Getac Announces T800 Rugged Tablet with 8.1-Inch Display Designed for Today’s mobile Workforce

Compact Size, Extreme Ruggedness, Advanced Wireless, Extended Battery Life and New SnapBack Add-Ons Help T800 Perform in Extreme Conditions

IRVINE, CALIF — Getac Inc., a leading manufacturer of rugged computers, is introducing the T800 fully rugged tablet. At less than 9 x 6 inches in size and boasting a brilliant 8.1-inch display, the T800 is the ideal compact rugged tablet for today’s mobile workforce. Combining the latest in processor and wireless technology with an ultra-rugged exterior and Getac’s unique SnapBack add-on accessories, the Getac T800 is the perfect fit for use in extreme working environments including those found in the utilities, military, field service, public safety and transportation sectors. The new T800 runs Windows 8.1 Professional.

“Interest in rugged tablets has never been higher,” said Rowina Lee, president of Getac. “We designed the new compact T800 rugged tablet with the mobile worker in mind, combining every bit of know-how we’ve gained building rugged computers over the past 25 years. We’re excited to get it into the hands of our customers.”

8.1 inch Display

Size matters when it comes to computer screens. The T800 rugged tablet features an 8.1-inch sunlight-readable display—34 percent larger screen area than other 7-inch tablets—for everyone who needs the larger screen size. Compare them yourself, and you’ll understand why size matters.

Thin and Light

From the start, the T800 was engineered as a compact rugged tablet to be both thin and light. The new tablet is just over 0.9 inches thick, less than 9 x 6 inches in height and width, weighs just 2.1 pounds, and it is designed to easily fit in one hand.

LumiBond™ Display Technology

The T800 uses Getac’s revolutionary LumiBond technology to achieve a display that is more readable, offers better contrast, and gives crisper colors than any other rugged tablet display does. By bonding the display glass with the touch panel and LCD, Getac created a single pane that is more durable and improves readability.

SnapBack Add-ons

Unique to the T800 is Getac’s SnapBack add-ons. Created as an extension to the T800, the SnapBack add-ons make it quick and easy to add an extended battery or SmartCard reader, RFID or Magnetic Strip reader functions. And they easily snap right on and off—no tools necessary.

Quad-Core Performance

nside the T800, Getac packed an incredible amount of power and advanced technology. Built with the latest quad-core Intel N3530 2.16 GHz processor (up to 2.58 GHz), the T800 can remain running at near full speed when other tablets processors would throttle back performance to avoid overheating.

Lasting Power

The T800 rugged tablet boasts up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, you can have SnapBack battery add-ons at the ready for potentially infinite, uninterrupted battery life. This allows you to keep working without ever shutting down your apps or the Windows OS.

4G LTE, Tri-Pass-Through WiFi & GPS

Getac packed the new T800 rugged tablet with the latest technologies to help you get your job done. Designed to be used in the field, your T800 can be configured with 4G LTE cellular data with a tunable 8-band antenna capable of supporting a wide array of LTE bands.* Every T800 includes the latest 802.11ac WiFi for data-transfer speeds up to three times faster than 802.11n products have. The T800’s dedicated GPS offers two times the search capacity, faster location positioning and improved accuracy over competitors’ embedded GPS designs. For vehicle deployments, 4G LTE configured T800’s are configured with triple pass-through antenna ports allowing you to simultaneously connect high-gain GPS, WWAN and WLAN roof-mounted antennas.

Built-to-Survive

The new T800 rugged tablet was built to survive. In fact, the T800 was engineered to survive drops from as high as 6 feet, shocks, spills, vibration, dust, liquid and more. The T800 has been independently tested and certified to MIL-STD 810G and IP65. As with all Getac fully rugged laptop and tablets, the T800 comes standard with Getac’s bumper-to-bumper warranty that protects the tablet against accidental acts and exposure to environmental conditions.**

Pricing and Availability

The new T800 rugged tablet will be available for ordering beginning June 2 with the first units shipping in July. 4G LTE network certified units will be shipping in September. The T800 has an MSRP starting at $1,599 and the 4G LTE wireless certification has an MSRP starting at $1,999.

About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2013 consolidated revenue $26.4 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets, and rugged handheld devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance, and field-service customers. For more information, visit us.getac.com.

* LTE model must be configured at time of manufacturer. Cellular data plan requires subscription fees sold separately.

** T800 comes standard with a three-year bumper-to-bumper warranty. For full details of the warranty protection, see the terms and conditions at us.getac.com.