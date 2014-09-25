Getac Fastest Growing Partner in Hewlett-Packard’s Third Party Solution Program

Irvine, CA – Getac Inc., a leading manufacturer of rugged computers, is celebrating its success as the fastest growing solutions provider in Hewlett-Packard’s Third Party solution program. Through the program, enterprise and industry-specific organizations can purchase Getac-branded rugged notebooks, convertibles, tablets, handhelds and in-vehicle solutions through HP’s direct sales teams and channel partners. The expanding need and demand for rugged computer solutions has made Getac the fastest growing partner in the program since it joined in 2009 and saw a 43% increase in sales in the last year alone.

By incorporating the latest technology into its entire line of rugged solutions, Getac continues to meet the changing demands of military, field service, public safety, utilities, transportation, energy, manufacturing, and other applications. The new Getac V110, for example, represents a breakthrough in rugged convertible design. Measuring a mere 12x9-inches, the convertible offers a large 11.6-inch display, is slightly more than one-inch in thickness, and has a rugged IP65 exterior. Moreover, the new Getac F110 tablet is the lightest large-screen, fully rugged tablet ever built.

“The relationship with Getac has been great for HP and for our customers,” said Ross Stroble, HP PPS Attach Manager. “We really value the ability to provide our customers with the fully rugged products that they need and the customers love these great technology solutions. It’s really a win-win for everyone.”

“For the last three years, Getac has partnered with HP to provide its customer base and channel with rugged computing solutions to the benefit of both companies,” explains Scott Shainman, director of North American Channel and Western U.S. Sales, at Getac. “We are excited with the sales growth, a true affirmation from our end-users and resellers that the partnership is a great success. Our goal is to design and build the ultimate rugged computing devices and our latest product offerings including the fully rugged thin and light F110 tablet and the V110 notebook, are examples of Getac’s commitment to HP and our mutual customers.”

The relationship between Getac and HP allows customers to acquire a high quality product while reducing procurement costs by utilizing a simple and effective Joint HP - Getac sales process.