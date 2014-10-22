Getac Upgrades S400 Semi-Rugged Laptop Computer

Irvine, CA - Getac Inc., a leading manufacturer of rugged computers, continues to incorporate the most advanced technologies into its line of rugged and semi-rugged notebooks by announcing it has upgraded its popular S400 semi-rugged laptop. A powerful new processor, improved mobile computing platform and high performance graphics, along with the ruggedness needed to perform in harsh and demanding environments, makes the new Getac S400 an ideal computing solution for professionals working in demanding environments, including military, police, fire and other field service industries.

The increased performance of the upgraded Getac S400 begins with the next generation Intel Core processor offered in four options, including the powerful i7-4610M vPro™ processor. Clocking in at 3.0GHz with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.7GHz, the i7-4610M vPro™ S400 semi-rugged laptop improves overall performance by 53 percent when compared to its predecessor, resulting in improved efficiencies with even the toughest tasks such as intricate mapping and live video processing using the Intel HD Graphics 4600 VGA controller.

The large 14” display is available with a brilliant 800 NITS QuadraClear™ upgrade for easy viewing in direct sunlight that also includes convenient glove-friendly multi-touch.



The S400 is also equipped with the Intel HD Graphics card, which is now integrated directly into the processor to provide increased performance over the previous model.

“By upgrading Getac’s popular S400 model, we prove our commitment to producing the most advanced ultra-rugged, rugged and semi-rugged laptops in the industry,” explains Rowina Lee, president of Getac. “By installing a faster processor, improved graphics and faster wireless, the S400 is fully equipped to provide law enforcement, emergency services and utilities professionals the power they need to perform their jobs effectively and efficiently.”

The S400 has surpassed the most rigid tests for semi-rugged performance and incorporates several features essential for unwavering functionality and protection in the field. For starters, the S400 semi-rugged laptop’s features include a water-resistant keyboard with optional backlit keys, IP5X and MIL-STD 810G compliance for temperature, shock and vibration and is able to boot in temperatures as cold as -5.8° F. The integrated Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 7260, 802.11ac connection and optional 4G LTE Gobi mobile broadband technology allows remote workers to stay connected everywhere they go. Along with these features, the unit’s memory can be expanded to 16GB for large capacity storage needs.

Other features include Bluetooth 4.0, three USB 3.0 ports, a standard 500GB hard drive or optional 128GB or 256GB solid-state drive and a higher capacity 8700mAh battery. Additionally, programmable hot keys can be custom set to trigger common actions or act as emergency keys for safety applications. The new Getac S400 semi-rugged laptop starts at $1,699 MSRP, will begin shipping November 1st, 2014 and is available for order today through Getac Authorized Resellers or via the Getac eStore at ruggedsales.com.