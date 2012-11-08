New Getac PS336 Rugged Handheld Uses Interchangeable End-Caps to Expand Critical Features/Functions in the Field

IRVINE, Calif. - Getac, a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers, is using its exclusive Flexiconn™ technology to increase the features and functions of its compact and fully rugged handheld device for field-based personnel. Through the use of interchangeable end-caps placed over one end of the device, the new PS336 handheld now has the ability to offer a variety of critical features for field-based personnel, including radio-frequency identification (RFID), long-range Bluetooth, 1D laser barcode reader, and a 3-in-1 card reader (HF RFID reader, smart card reader, and SAM card slots). The result is a fully rugged handheld that does it all while minimizing the size and number of devices needed in the field.

Users can easily switch between these new functions thanks to Getac’s exclusive Flexiconn technology, which allows various caps to be fitted and removed from the device based on the primary function required. In addition, the system incorporates an open interface, which allows independent hardware vendors to create new modules, or caps, to expand the system’s functionality.

“For field-based workers, it is essential to have tools that provide a multitude of functions while occupying the least amount of space, and our new PS336 satisfies this need,” explains Jim Rimay, president of Getac, Inc. “The Flexiconn technology allows users to expand the capabilities of the PS336 with the use of end caps that transform the handheld, based on the specific task at hand, while maintaining the rugged certifications and advanced technology features that have made our rugged handhelds ideal for field technicians around the world.”

The Getac PS336 maintains all the rugged durability and advanced features that field personnel have trusted, including its rugged certification of MIL-STD 810G and its Ingress Protection (IP) rating of IP68, certifying that the device can be submerged in water for a maximum of 390 minutes and remain fully functional. The PS336 is also certified for drops of up to six feet.

Field workers often find themselves in outdoor environments, which require additional features and functions to assist in their daily work. The Getac PS336 includes a 600-nit, sunlight readability display for easy viewing in brightly lit environments. The handheld device also provides a variety of geographic information system (GIS) components, including GPS, e-compass, altimeter, 3-axis accelerometer, and a 5-megapixel digital camera.