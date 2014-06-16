TKK Electronics Wins Major National Contract from North Central Emergency Services Cooperative

Milwaukee, WI—The North Central Emergency Medical Services Cooperative (NCEMSC) has awarded Milwaukee based, TKK Electronics, LLC, with a major national contract for providing information technology which includes the Getac line of rugged computers. NCEMSC is a group of more than 3,800 emergency medical services (EMS) organizations in 49 states and several international provinces. The goal of the NCEMSC is to take advantage of volume discounts on a wide variety of EMS products and services. As an official authorized vendor for the NCEMSC, TKK Electronics is fully authorized to offer direct competitive pricing on Getac rugged computers to first responders and other EMS professionals who are members of the cooperative. TKK’s national contract with NCEMSC will run through mid-May 2017.

TKK Electronics, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a specialist at rugged computer sales, service and consulting to EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement and State/Local agencies. With more than 30 years of combined experience, TKK Electronics helps guide customers down the best suited and affordable technology path for their organizations. “As a global leader, provider and retailer within the IT and ruggedized laptop industry, this national contract from NCEMSC means a great deal to us,” said Juan Hernandez, CEO of TKK Electronics. “We are a Wisconsin based company that has always valued our customers, listened to their needs and helped solve their IT problems when others have failed. This far reaching contract will allow TKK to continue delivering an impeccable level of service while also offering EMS organizations throughout the United States and other countries the best product pricing available.”

TKK’s national contract essentially eliminates and removes the challenges faced by many EMS organizations when considering purchasing IT products and services. EMS professionals in need of IT products and services such as rugged laptops can contact TKK Electronics directly and receive additional information on the pre-negotiated volume contract pricing available to all NCEMSC members. The key products TKK plans to offer EMS organizations are the new T800 and F110 rugged tablets, the new V110 rugged convertible laptop and the latest B300 rugged laptop manufactured by Getac, a key national partner of TKK Electronics.

“EMS is an extremely important market for Getac and our partnership with TKK Electronics along with the NCEMSC contract win allows us the opportunity to bring our rugged tablets and laptops to NCEMSC members via a simple and effective buying process,” said Scott Shainman, Getac director of North American Channel and U.S. Sales, West.

The awarding of the NCEMSC national contract to TKK Electronics signifies great news for EMS organizations and professionals throughout the United States and beyond its borders. Orders utilizing the NCEMSC contract meet state and local requirements for fair competition and alleviate the timely and confusing tasks that may be required under some RFP/BID solicitations. Orders will be fulfilled “Exclusively” through TKK Electronics. In essence, the national contract means first responders will have a clear cut choice for garnering critical technology and IT products as well as exceptional customer service delivered at the best possible price through TKK Electronics.

About TKK ELECTRONICS, LLC

TKK Electronics, LLC, is a global provider of information technology products, services and solutions. The Wisconsin based firm is dedicated to providing superior customer service to federal, state and local public safety entities as well as civic and corporate partners including the Brazilian Air Force and Volkswagen of America. TKK Electronics has quickly grown to become a competitive, global leader within the IT industry that not only values the communities in which it does business, it helps keep them safe. For product pricing or a full product line demonstration, please contact us toll free at (888) 968-6844 or visit us on the web at: www.tkkelectronics.com



About NCEMSC

The North Central EMS Cooperative (NCEMSC) is headquartered in Minnesota with an Executive office in Texas. Established by three (3) ambulance services back in 1997, the NCEMSC has grown to almost 4,000 members in North and South America. We serve ambulance services, fire departments, first responders, police/sheriff departments, industry, clinics, hospitals & other related agencies helping them purchase products and services at group discounts. For more information on NCEMSC, please visit: www.ncemsc.org



About Getac

Getac is a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group (2013 consolidated revenue $26.4 billion USD). Getac was established in 1989 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace to supply defense electronic products. Today, Getac’s business includes rugged notebooks, rugged tablets and rugged handheld devices for military, police, fire, utility, insurance and field-service customers. For more information, visit us.getac.com.