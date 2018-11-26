Xplore collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate Internet of Things solutions

Verified hardware and software enhance interoperability and allow faster time to production.

AUSTIN, Texas — Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR), the Rugged Tablet Authority™, today announced it has joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring customers get IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services. Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production.

By certifying four of the company’s popular rugged tablets – the XSLATE R12, the XSLATE B10, the Bobcat, and the F5m – to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services, Xplore is accelerating and simplifying the integration of rugged mobility solutions into today’s industrial manufacturing and field applications. Xplore has been working with technology innovators such as Microsoft for more than 20 years to engineer rugged tablet-based mobility solutions that boast the right feature sets, workflow capabilities, and accessories for customers’ current and future business needs. With Xplore’s Windows-powered rugged tablets now Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT, it will be easy and quick for manufacturers, utilities, public safety agencies and other customers to deploy completely integrated mobile workforce solutions within their existing technology architectures.

“With the increased connectivity and digitalization occurring across industries, the need for rugged mobility is only increasing. Xplore has always built our rugged tablets with customers’ interoperability requirements in mind. They’re meant to stay in the field for 3-5 years minimum. As such, we ensure our mobile computing platforms can connect to a host of operational technologies and specialty peripherals,” said John Graff, vice president of marketing, Xplore. “Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT validates Xplore’s ability to jumpstart customers’ IoT projects with pre-tested device and operating system combinations. We not only decrease the usual customization and work required by other devices to achieve compatibility, but we accelerate customers’ efficiency gains and overall mobility ROI when they deploy an Xplore Windows tablet.”

“Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT extends our promise to bring IoT to business scale, starting with interoperable solutions from leading technology companies around the world,” said Barb Edson, general manager for Data Platform and Internet of Things, Microsoft Corp. “With trusted offerings and verified partners, Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT accelerates the deployment of IoT even further.”

IoT projects are complex and take a long time to implement. Customers find that choosing and connecting the right set of devices, assets or sensors to the cloud can be time-consuming. To jumpstart their IoT projects with confidence, customers are looking for certified devices and platforms that are tested for readiness, compatibility and usability with the Microsoft Azure IoT Suite. By choosing a partner from the Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT program, customers can save time and effort on project specs and RFP processes by knowing in advance what devices and offerings will work with the Azure IoT Suite.

Learn more about this collaboration at Azure Certified for IoT and explore the Azure IoT Suite today.

Xplore is The Rugged Tablet Authority™, exclusively manufacturing powerful, long-lasting, and customer-defined rugged tablet PCs since 1996. Today, Xplore offers the broadest portfolio of genuinely rugged tablets – and the most complete lineup of rugged tablet accessories – on Earth. Its mobility solutions are purpose-built for the energy, utilities, telecommunications, military and defense, manufacturing, distribution, public safety, healthcare, government, and field service sectors. The company’s award-winning military-grade computers are also among the most powerful and longest lasting in their class, built to withstand nearly any hazardous condition or environmental extreme for years without fail. Visit www.xploretech.com for more information on how Xplore and its global channel partners engineer complete mobility solutions to meet specialized workflow demands. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.