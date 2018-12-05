Xplore completes MobileIron self testing program for XSLATE D10 fully rugged tablet, Android™ MDM compatibility

AUSTIN, Texas — Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) today announced that it has successfully completed the MobileIron Android™ Self Testing Program with its XSLATE D10 fully rugged tablet PC. The program is designed for manufacturers to verify whether their devices support the Google standard APIs, which are used by MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) to enable enterprise features such as password policies, encryption, and certificate management.

The Android™ platform has quickly established itself as a dominant mobile operating system for consumers, and strong adoption in enterprise accounts is driving the need for a reliable and scalable EMM solution. Companies around the world are leveraging MobileIron to address device security as part of their Android deployments.

Through the self-testing program, Xplore has demonstrated that its XSLATE D10 fully rugged tablet PC is capable of supporting Android for Work in MobileIron’s mobile device management (MDM) environment. This enables Xplore’s customers’ IT teams to easily deploy, configure, secure, and upgrade all of their mobile IT assets, including the XSLATE D10 Android tablet, using the MobileIron enterprise mobility management (EMM) platform. In addition to maintaining control over device settings and policies, customers who choose the XSLATE D10 will be able provide secure containers, conduct application deployments and manage network security through MobileIron. This will ensure that only enterprise-authorized applications are granted access to the corporate infrastructure. It will also aid in keeping other user applications separated and even blocked from interaction with corporate infrastructure.

“Xplore’s goal is to provide an easily managed enterprise mobility experience for our customers, whether they’re using a few Xplore rugged tablets to support small municipality workflows or deploying thousands of Xplore rugged tablets to drive complex global operations. Our partnership with MobileIron further augments the Xplore brand promise of delivering secure, rugged, reliable – and now fully managed – mobility solutions for a multitude of enterprise environments, including field service and manufacturing,” commented Bryan Bell, VP, Engineering, Xplore.

“Our customers rely on us to secure data wherever it lives, across a range of devices and operating systems,” said John Morgan, Vice President, Product and Ecosystem, MobileIron. “Xplore has successfully completed our Self Testing Program for Android compatibility which proves that Xplore hardware works with MobileIron’s EMM solution.”

Disclaimer

Self reporting compatibility is based on information self-reported by Android phone manufacturers that have conducted compatibility tests with MobileIron products or services. MobileIron does not guarantee or warranty that the following devices will be compatible with MobileIron products or services. Customers should also be aware that while a device may be compatible with one version of MobileIron products or service, that device may not be compatible with previous or future versions of the same MobileIron product or service.

About Xplore

Xplore is The Rugged Tablet Authority™, exclusively manufacturing powerful, long-lasting, and customer-defined rugged tablet PCs since 1996. Today, Xplore offers the broadest portfolio of genuinely rugged tablets – and the most complete lineup of rugged tablet accessories – on Earth. Its mobility solutions are purpose-built for the energy, utilities, telecommunications, military and defense, manufacturing, distribution, public safety, healthcare, government, and field service sectors. The company’s award-winning military-grade computers are also among the most powerful and longest lasting in their class, built to withstand nearly any hazardous condition or environmental extreme for years without fail. Visit www.xploretech.com for more information on how Xplore and its global channel partners engineer complete mobility solutions to meet specialized workflow demands. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About MobileIron

MobileIron provides the secure foundation for companies around the world to transform into Mobile First organizations. For more information, please visit www.mobileiron.com.