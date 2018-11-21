Xplore introduces new L10 rugged mobility platform

First-of-its-kind platform offers multiple form factors that share the same accessory set while delivering increased durability and improved price/performance.

AUSTIN, Texas — Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) today unveiled an industry-first rugged mobility platform that gives customers a choice of three different 10.1” Windows® 10-based mobile computer form factors that are all compatible with a single, shared accessory set. The new Xplore L10 lineup features the XSLATE L10 slate tablet PC, the XPAD L10 tablet PC with a hard handle and built-in barcode scanner option, and the XBOOK L10 2-in-1 laptop/tablet complete with a Companion Keyboard and KickStrap. Each Xplore L10 model can be custom-equipped with the precise performance, security, connectivity, and usability features required to accommodate mobile workers’ individual device preferences and address a wide set of application workflows in the field, a vehicle, the shop floor, or in the office. Customers will be able to choose from multiple Intel® processors, each of which provides enough speed to meet high performance standards for the next several years, within current budget parameters.

As Xplore’s Chief Revenue Officer John Graff explains: “We have applied more than 20 years of rugged mobile computer engineering, and over two decades of customer feedback, to the design of the Xplore L10 rugged mobility platform. In doing so, we have introduced the industry’s first shared accessory ecosystem, which is a significant cost-saver for customers. We have also created an extremely durable, future-proof computing platform that will give organizations greater flexibility within their entire IT architecture. The seamless compatibility between all of the rugged tablet-based form factors and accessories in the L10 product family also provides a lower, more consistent, and more predictable cost of ownership for all of our customers’ mobile-connected technologies.”

Each of the three rugged tablet-based form factors in the Xplore L10 mobility platform is available with wide range of feature combinations to ensure that workers always have the right tools for their individual job requirements, including:

Intel® processors that span from the highest performance Intel 8 th Generation Core™-Series i5 or i7 with vPro™ to price performance offerings based on Intel Pentium® that deliver twice the performance when compared to Xplore’s current 10” rugged tablet offering

A 4G LTE card that will boost data download speeds by up to 600% and upload speeds by up to 300% over previous generations, greatly improving worker productivity in the field

A standard 500 nit or 1000 nit View Anywhere™ display with Gorilla® Glass for optimized indoor and outdoor viewing

A generous number of I/O ports to stay connected to legacy and future technology systems, including standard RJ-45, two USB 3.0, USB-C ports along with optional True Serial and HDMI-in

Xplore has also combined the best-in-class durability, versatility, performance, and connectivity features of previous Xplore rugged tablet generations to elevate the standard mobile computing capabilities for these new L10 rugged tablet models:

6’ drop-rated, IP65 dustproof and waterproof rated, and C1D2 certified* for safety and reliability, even in Hazardous Locations

Combination of latest-generation NFC, Bluetooth® 4.2, 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, UBLOX GPS, and 4G LTE mobile broadband technologies to ensure uninterrupted connectivity

Simultaneous MIMO WWAN, MIMO WLAN, and GPS pass-through antennas to improve in-vehicle throughput

Multiple security features, includingtwo Smart Card/CAC reader options, a Kensington Lock, TPM 2.0, removable SSDs, and an integrated fingerprint reader

One shared accessory ecosystem, including docks, batteries, and chargers that are compatible with all XSLATE L10, XPAD L10, and XBOOK L10 configurations, including future generations of each rugged tablet model

“Until the L10, no vendor had provided manufacturers, public safety professionals, utilities, and other field service and industrial organizations with a single rugged mobility platform that offers several form factor and feature set options to support their diverse mobile workforces,” Graff continued. “Xplore is giving customers the opportunity to custom-configure a truly rugged mobility solution that will reliably work in the world’s harshest environments, and within the strictest enterprise computing standards, for several years to come.”

To learn more about the benefits of the Xplore L10 rugged mobility ecosystem – and to compare the unique capabilities of the XPAD tablet with a top handle, XBOOK 2-in-1 laptop/tablet, and XSLATE L10 tablet – visit www.xploretech.com/L10. Xplore L10 models will begin shipping with Intel Pentium CPUs in July 2018 and Intel Core-Series CPUs in September 2018.

About Xplore Technologies

As a leading supplier and authority in rugged mobility, Xplore provides the technology, solutions and specialized vertical expertise customers need to maximize resources, minimize costs, and drive business productivity through mobility. Not only does Xplore offer a broad portfolio of genuinely rugged mobile computers – and a complete accessory ecosystem – but the company’s award-winning tablets and 2-in-1 laptops are among the fastest and longest lasting in their class, built to withstand nearly any hazardous condition or environmental extreme for years without fail.The enterprise-grade power, security flexibility, and versatility of Xplore’s rugged mobile computers make it easy for industrial, enterprise, government, and field service organizations to scale mobile workflows and boost mobile worker efficiency while working in the office, vehicle, and field. Visit www.xploretech.com to learn how Xplore can help you mobilize workers to the right place, at the right time and with the right technology tools. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.