Xplore Technologies named as CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree

AUSTIN, Texas — Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) today announced that it has been named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree. The XSLATE R12 rugged tablet PC with Intel® PCIe Solid State Drive was the only rugged mobile device to score above the threshold set in the Computer Hardware and Components category.

Products entered in this prestigious program are judged by a preeminent panel of independent industrial designers, independent engineers and members of the trade media to honor outstanding design and engineering in cutting edge consumer electronics products. The Windows®-powered Xplore XSLATE R12 2 in 1 tablet computer was evaluated on its engineering, aesthetic and design qualities, intended use/function and user value, unique/novel features present. It was also evaluated on how the design and innovation of the product directly compares to other products in the marketplace.

“We are extremely thrilled that the Xplore XSLATE R12 was the exclusive rugged mobile computer recognized by the CES 2018 Innovation Awards committee for its top-of-the-line computing capabilities and unmatched aesthetics,” said John Graff, vice president of marketing, Xplore. “This high-performance 2 in 1 tablet was designed using an extensive amount of customer feedback and, as such, offers much more than traditional detachable notebooks or convertibles.”

Designed specifically for mobile professionals that split their time between extreme outdoor conditions and the office, the sleek but compact XSLATE R12 comes standard with a number of detachable components including a Companion Keyboard, a range of processor options to meet varying workload requirements, and a full sunlight- readable HD display that’s the brightest in its class. Unlike most consumer-grade tablets, the XSLATE R12 is also equipped with features needed for work day-in and day-out, including full-size USB 3.0 and HDMI ports, an audio jack, three microphones, dual speakers, a microSD Card reader, a fingerprint reader, optional Smart Card/CAC readers, removable SSD, optional pass-thru antenna, as well as Ethernet and true serial connectivity through a simple adapter cable. Optional SlateMate™ bolt-on modules can also add a barcode scanner and RFID reader. The integrated 8-megapixel documentation camera and Xplore’s XCapture Pro camera application can easily be used for high-quality workflow documentation. Additionally, the XSLATE R12’s 10-point capacitive multi-touch interface equals the smooth and effortless capabilities that users have come to expect from consumer devices, and comes standard with a digitizer pen for more precision work.

Additional information about this award-winning 2 in 1 tablet can be found at www.xploretech.com/XSLATER12.

