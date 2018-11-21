Xplore wins Best PC Client Platform at Intel Technology Partner awards

XSLATE R12 Rugged Tablet PC Recognized for Industry-Leading Performance and Customer Impact.

AUSTIN, Texas — Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) today announced that it received the Intel® Technology Partner award for Best PC Client Platform . Xplore was honored for its design, engineering and widespread industry application of the Xplore XSLATE R12 rugged tablet PCthat uses Intel technologies. The award was presented at the 2018 Intel Partner Connect conference in Washington, D.C.

The Xplore XSLATE R12 is the highest performance rugged tablet on the market, delivering performance gains that improve the productivity of field, industrial, and public safety workers. It is the first rugged tablet to integrate Intel® PCIe Solid State Drives (SSD) as a standard feature on the 256GB, 512GB and 1TB configurations. The resulting boost in speed, power and storage capacity practically eliminated user downtime by enabling dramatically faster device startup, application load time and file transfers than any competing tablet or 2-in-1. For users that require data-heavy applications or need additional storage for large files, the XSLATE R12 is also available with a high capacity 1TB PCIe SSD for ultra-fast performance.

“Xplore is deeply committed to bringing the latest technology and innovation to its rugged mobility customers and giving them an even more impressive return on investment,” said John Graff, Vice President of Marketing at Xplore. “That is why Xplore works with Intel to take dramatic engineering leaps. We want to accommodate every one of the durability, performance, security, safety, connectivity and usability requirements needed to power a mobile workforce without requiring organizations to give up any aspect of the desktop experience.”

“Intel appreciates the work that Xplore has done in finding new and innovative ways to use Intel technology to bring exciting new capabilities and performance to the PC platform. ,” said Jason Kimrey, General Manager, U.S. Channel Scale and Partners at Intel. “We congratulate them on their successes and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

For additional details about Xplore and the award-winning XSLATE R12 rugged tablet PC solution, please visit www.xploretech.com/R12.

About Xplore Technologies

Xplore is The Rugged Tablet Authority™, exclusively manufacturing powerful, long-lasting, and customer-defined rugged tablet PCs since 1996. Today, Xplore offers the broadest portfolio of genuinely rugged tablets – and the most complete lineup of rugged tablet accessories – on Earth. Its mobility solutions are purpose-built for the energy, utilities, telecommunications, military and defense, manufacturing, distribution, public safety, healthcare, government, and field service sectors. The company’s award-winning military-grade computers are also among the most powerful and longest lasting in their class, built to withstand nearly any hazardous condition or environmental extreme for years without fail. Visit www.xploretech.com for more information on how Xplore and its global channel partners engineer complete mobility solutions to meet specialized workflow demands. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.