Xplore XSLATE R12 rugged tablet named “Best Enterprise Mobility Hardware” at Mobility for Business 2017

AUSTIN, Texas — Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) today announced that its XSLATE R12 rugged tablet PC was recognized with the Mobility Award at the 2017 Mobility for Business tradeshow in France. The high-performance 2 in 1 Windows® tablet was named the “Best Enterprise Mobility Hardware of the Year” by a panel of 12 IT journalists and mobile industry experts who were impressed by its thoughtful rugged, yet innovative, design. They particularly liked that the XSLATE R12 was built for enterprise mobility use and that its professional-grade capabilities natively satisfy this market’s more advanced mobile computing needs.

“We are honored that these highly esteemed technology influencers find the XSLATE R12 rugged tablet to be the ideal mobile computing platform for professionals,” commented Mark Holleran, president and CEO of Xplore. “The performance-driven XSLATE R12 is the ideal solution for those in the field service, public safety, and manufacturing sectors, where the impact of Industry 4.0 is driving the need for more robust mobility solutions.

This 2 in 1 tablet does not just accommodate these industries’ wide range of specialized mobility requirements. It is by far the most adaptable to users’ unique business processes and evolving workflow demands.”

Xplore has leveraged it’s more than 20 years of rugged tablet experience, as well as feedback from its large installed base around the world, to design a rugged tablet that has been widely recognized in the industry.

The XSLATE R12 rugged tablet was not just built to survive the harsh operating environments of industrial or even retail sectors. Every computing, communications and I/O component – along with every internal and external design feature – of this Intel®-powered tablet was thoughtfully engineered to deliver the highest performance rugged tablet on the market.

For more information about the award-winning XSLATE R12 rugged tablet, please visit www.xploretech.com/XSLATER12.

About Mobility for Business and The Mobility Awards

Mobility for Business is the only French trade event focused on the digital transformation of companies, local authorities and associations. It is the one-stop technology shop for a wide variety of software, hardware and peripherals that enable mobile and online marketing, geolocation and fleet management, route planning, traceability and logistics, Internet of Things, M2M, safety, MDM, mobile CRM, ERP, communication and collaborative. It features hundreds of exhibitors and attracts about 3000 visitors each year. The Mobility Awards showcase the most accomplished achievements of the enterprise mobility market and reward the innovation of its players, including solution providers. To learn more, visit http://www.mobility-for-business.com.

About Xplore Technologies

Xplore is The Rugged Tablet Authority™, exclusively manufacturing powerful, long-lasting, and customer-defined rugged tablet PCs since 1996. Today, Xplore offers the broadest portfolio of genuinely rugged tablets – and the most complete lineup of rugged tablet accessories – on Earth. Its mobility solutions are purpose-built for the energy, utilities, telecommunications, military and defense, manufacturing, distribution, public safety, healthcare, government, and field service sectors. The company’s award-winning military-grade computers are also among the most powerful and longest lasting in their class, built to withstand nearly any hazardous condition or environmental extreme for years without fail. Visit www.xploretech.com for more information on how Xplore and its global channel partners engineer complete mobility solutions to meet specialized workflow demands. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.