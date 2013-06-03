Gamber-Johnson Announces Two New Vehicle Docking Stations for the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1 and JT-B1 Tablets

Stevens Point, Wisc. – Gamber-Johnson, an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounting, announces two new Vehicle Docking Stations for the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-G1 and JT-B1 tablets.

The G1 and B1 docking stations are designed with driver safety, vehicle ergonomics, and quality in mind. We know your vehicle office needs to be a workable space, so we’ve designed these docking stations with a small footprint for easy installation close to the instrument panel.

We realize that your mobile office has to be functional every day; so we’ve designed our docking stations to exceed your expectations for quality and functionality. Driver safety is as important to us as it is to you, so we’ve tested our docking stations to rigorous standards to ensure it protects and securely holds your computer - even in extreme conditions.

The G1 and B1 docking stations use Panasonic certified electronics and are backed by the Gamber-Johnson warranty; and we’re so confident in our product quality that we also offer extended warranties.

For complete product specifications, visit our web site at www.gamberjohnson.com.

About Gamber-Johnson. In business since 1954, Gamber-Johnson is the undisputed market leader of rugged docking stations and vehicle mounts (Mobile Device Accessories: Global Market Demand Analysis, VDC, June, 2007), and a member of the Leggett & Platt Commercial Vehicle Products (CVP) Group. Customers of all sizes – state and local governments, transportation, field service organizations, and mobile professionals – rely on Gamber-Johnson’s vehicle mounting systems and docking stations on a daily basis and associate the Gamber-Johnson name and products with quality, safety and reliability. As a result, Gamber-Johnson vehicle mounting systems are installed in thousands of fleets worldwide. www.gamberjohnson.com.