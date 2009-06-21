Getac B300 Rugged Notebook PC Passes Department of Defense Method Standards for Salt Fog Testing

Rugged Notebook Now Offers Ideal Solution for Military and Marine Use with Salt Fog Certification, Ultra-Bright 1200 Nits Display and Military-Use Night Vision Capabilities

LAKE FOREST, CA. – September 2, 2008 – GETAC Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers that meet the demands of field-based applications, announced today that its B300 ruggedized notebook PC received full Salt Fog certification based on testing standards set by the Department of Defense (MIL-STD-810F – 509.4). Salt Fog is a specialized test used to evaluate and determine the effectiveness of protective coatings and finishes on materials to repel salt corrosion and may also be applied to determine the effects of salt deposits on the physical and electrical aspects of materials. Adding the Salt Fog certification to an already robust and rugged notebook PC makes the GETAC B300 the ideal choice for military installations, marine applications such as the Coastguard and other industries where salt or salt air can impact equipment performance.

“Salt is one of the most aggressive chemical compounds in the world,” said Jim Rimay, president, GETAC. “Salt will quickly corrode a computer’s exterior, impair vital electrical system functions through salt deposits and have a physical impact by restricting free movement of its mechanical components. The B300 addresses these issues with its Salt Fog certification and elevates it to an elite status among ruggedized computers for safe and uninterrupted operation in any location, especially in coastal regions of the world.”

The GETAC B300 also offers the industry’s first 1200 NITS screen with optional Night Vision capabilities in a fully rugged notebook platform, virtually eliminating any screen readability problems commonly experienced in the field. In the process, battery life is not sacrificed thanks to a proprietary LED backlight technology.

In addition to Salt Fog certification, a super-bright 1200 NITS screen and optional Night Vision (MIL-STD-3009), the GETAC B300 also offers optional MIL-STD-461E certification to eliminate electromagnetic interference (EMI). Unlike a rack mount computer that is surrounded by additional shielding, a portable laptop or wearable computer relies solely on its own case to mitigate the EMI affects. Gaps or seams in the enclosures around the connectors, drive openings, and keyboards, including the display screen, allow EMI to radiate through the shield. GETAC has specifically engineered the B300 to meet all requirements for MIL-STD-461E certification.

The B300 includes 512MB DDRII DRAM upgradeable to 4GB, 80/120GB shock-resistant HDD, and sealed ports and connector cover. The fully rugged watertight unit is contained in a magnesium alloy case that is vibration and drop-shock resistant. The B300 has been designed and tested to comply with MIL-STD-810F and IP54 standards and is available with optional salt fog and/or MIL-STD-461E compliance. The B300 includes Giga LAN and 802.11a/g/n; Bluetooth 2.0, EV-DO and GPRS/EDGE networks and integrated GPS are available as options.

The GETAC B300 Fully Rugged notebook PC also includes a number of security features including fingerprint scanner, optional smart card reader, cable lock slot and TPM v1.2.