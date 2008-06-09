GETAC to Exhibit at Upcoming Police Security Expo

GETAC Inc., an innovative manufacturer of rugged computers that meet the demands of field-based applications, will be an exhibitor at the upcoming Police Security Expo, being held June 24th and 25th at the Atlantic City (New Jersey) Convention Center (Booth #1418).

Police Security Expo is one of the Nation’s largest showcase of goods, products & services, in all price ranges, designed for all law enforcement, security, government, safety and homeland security professionals. Over 7,500 industry professionals are expected to attend.

About GETAC Inc

GETAC, a subsidiary of MiTAC Technology Corporation, was founded in 1988 as a joint venture with GE Aerospace and has been a pioneer and innovator in the rugged mobile computing industry ever since. GETAC provides premier fully rugged and rugged notebook, tablet PC and handheld solutions for the military, law enforcement, public safety, utility, telecommunication, manufacturing, field service and mobile workforce industries. Its rugged computers are strictly controlled and monitored from the design, manufacture, quality assurance to service flows, making GETAC an industry known rugged computer provider. For more information, visit the GETAC Inc. website at www.getac.com.