3i-MIND at IACP 2010: Defining the Next Generation of Threat Management

3i-MIND Will Showcase its Proven Intuitics™ Technology for Law Enforcement Organizations at IACP 2010

Orlando, Fla.--3i-MIND, the global leader in threat management software solutions, will showcase its proprietary technology framework to help law enforcement agencies predict, plan and prepare for threats at the 2010 International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference, IACP.

3i-MIND is an IACP gold sponsor and will hold introductory meet-and-greet sessions at its hospitality suite in the Peabody hotel, located just steps from the Orange County Convention Center. Additionally, 3i-MIND will host an open cocktail hour for interested media and attendees each afternoon at the suite from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

WHEN: Oct. 23 – 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET, Oct. 24 – 27, 2010, 9:00 a.m. ET – 6:00 p.m. ET daily.

WHERE: The Peabody Hotel, 9801 International Drive, Orlando.

WHAT: 3i-MIND, a gold-level IACP sponsor, will host introductory informational sessions on how law enforcement officials can solve crimes and bring cases to trial faster with 3i-MIND’s technologies for advanced intelligence operations and investigation management. The company will also showcase its suite of software solutions for intelligence experts, investigators and chiefs of police that utilizes all data sources and formats – including sensor and web data – on a single platform, that automatically visualizes links, prioritizes threats and sends alerts about suspicious behaviors.

About 3i-MIND

3i-MIND is the pioneer in a new category of technology that leverages data, operational know-how and human intuition to dramatically advance the value of intelligence and insights. Our customers include the world’s most demanding government and security organizations, urban authorities and law enforcement organizations. We apply ground-breaking technologies, machine learning, modeling and decision-support systems across our proprietary 3i-MIND Framework, making it simple to acquire real-time and comprehensive knowledge, even in the most complex of environments. For more information, visit www.3i-MIND.com and follow us on Twitter at @3iMIND.