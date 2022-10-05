Carfax for police revolutionizes crash scene response

Driver exchange now gets to the scene first or goes when officers cannot.

Centreville, VA. – Carfax for Police today announced an upgraded Driver Exchange tool that gets to the crash scene before officer arrival, or even responds when officers are not dispatched. At a time when law enforcement agencies are suffering from staffing shortages and may need to prioritize other duties, Driver Exchange delivers digital boots on the ground that expedite scene clearance and provide better customer service to citizens. All Carfax for Police tools and solutions are free for law enforcement partner agencies.

Driver Exchange crash response scenarios include:

Officer-Operated Reporting: The officer collects information about reportable and non-reportable crashes via the digital app, eliminating errors, and delivering the crash information to citizens from the scene. Officer-Guided Reporting: Citizens are sent a secure link to begin the information exchange while the officer investigates and clears the scene. Remote-Start Reporting: The agency sends involved parties a secure link to begin information exchange in advance of the officer’s arrival on the scene. Citizen Self Reporting: When an agency cannot send an officer to the scene of a minor crash, a secure link is sent to involved parties for them to complete their own information exchange.

The cloud-based traffic tool provides accurate, digital crash information capture and distribution. Driver Exchange features a quick scan for driver’s licenses, registration cards, and VINs, as well as auto-populate, GPS, auto-save, touch diagrams, and dropdown menus. Multiple parties can input information simultaneously. Officers remain in control and can take over the data collection at any time, easily edit reports, and review and finalize all information prior to submission. A link to the digital crash information is sent quickly to involved parties so they can begin their insurance claims.

“Carfax for Police delivers free solutions that address the most pressing challenges law enforcement agencies face, and we know that today more than ever, agencies are strapped. Driver Exchange is a game-changing technology that saves agencies time in responding to minor crashes while delivering a better customer service,” commented Michael Ledoux, Business Development Director at Carfax. “Smarter crash response is an imperative, especially as larger agencies are no longer going to the scene.”

Driver Exchange reduces messy handwritten forms, clears accidents faster, improves safety, and creates positive community connections. The tool is available now for free to all Carfax for Police partner agencies. Learn more at https://content.carfax.com/DeX-LP.html.

About CARFAX for Police

CARFAX for Police provides trusted insights and solutions that power law enforcement agencies to create better protected communities, and safer, more efficient agencies. More than 5,400 data-sharing law enforcement agencies across North America trust and rely upon an ever-growing, no-cost suite of web-based, digital traffic, records, training, and interoperable investigative tools and solutions that serve as force multipliers in resolving cases using more than 29 billion vehicle history records, driving workflow efficiencies, improving safety, and building better community relationships. Learn more at www.carfaxforpolice.com.