IDGA’s Counter-Narcoterrorism and Drug Interdiction Summit

New York, New York March 23, 2012 –- The Institute for Defense and Government Advancement (IDGA) announces the Cyber Warfare & Security Summit 2012scheduled for June 25 - 27, 2012 in Washington, DC.

With worries about the threat of cyber warfare and the importance in the development and defense of the cyber domain, the United States must prepare itself to better defend against malicious cyber attacks.

IDGA’S Cyber Warfare & Security Summit 2012(www.cyberwarfareevent.com) will cover in-depth discussions about the current plan scenarios for cyber attacks and the importance of international alliances for cyber security. In addition, as the military is increasing its protection of sensitive networks and operating systems, the summit will present insightful case studies such as ‘protecting networks’ and ‘which government and private company systems are most in danger’.

The Cyber Warfare & Security Summit has two main conference days that will cover topics such as: Replacing Industrial Thinking with Cyber Defense Thinking, Concepts around Cyber Operation and Preparing, Planning, Responding and Recovering from Cyber Attacks.

Attendees will hear from top experts in the cyber security field including:

Brigadier General Michael Stone, Assistant Adjutant General, MichiganNational Guard

Assistant Adjutant General, MichiganNational Guard Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) William Hagestad II, Chief Cyber Security Strategist

Chief Cyber Security Strategist Kevin Highfield, Electronic Warfare Analyst, US Army

Electronic Warfare Analyst, US Army Scott Borg, CEO, Cyber Consequences Unit

CEO, Cyber Consequences Unit Randy Bachman, Cyber Security Technical Lead, FederalCommunications Commission

Cyber Security Technical Lead, FederalCommunications Commission Curtis Levinson, Cyber Defense Subject Matter Expert andU.S. Liaison, NATO

Cyber Defense Subject Matter Expert andU.S. Liaison, NATO Roger W. Kuhn,Science Advisor, Fleet Cyber Command/Commander, 10th Fleet

The event also offers a Pre Summit Focus day that will examine The Human Capital Crisis in Cyber Security. Hear updates from research leaders and platform representatives with regards to the latest in cyber warfare and security.

