Spillman Earns a Place on Inc. Magazine’s Top 5,000 List for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Utah software company’s consistent growth key to being named one of only seven percent to make the list seven or more years

Salt Lake City, Ut. – Inc. magazine has ranked Salt Lake City-based Spillman Technologies as one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the nation, marking the seventh consecutive year that the company has been included in the exclusive list.



Lance Clark, CEO of Spillman Technologies, said they are proud of their continued recognition.



“We’re very honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list consistently since 2007,” said Clark. “This shows that we continue to focus not only on expanding our customer base but also on providing on a stable and great place to work for our 270 employees.”



Spillman has experienced a 49 percent increase in revenue from 2009-2012 and has added 49 new customers since the beginning of 2013. Inclusion on the Inc. 5,000 list places Spillman among the ranks of companies like LivingSocial, Edible Arrangements, CDW and Lifelock.



Spillman is one of 342 software companies and 95 companies from Utah to make this year’s Inc. 5,000 list. It is also one of just 357 companies that have made the list for seven years or more, illustrating Spillman’s consistent growth.



According to Inc., the list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the nation represents a comprehensive look at the health of America’s independent entrepreneurs. In a stagnant economic environment, the companies on this year’s list have maintained a median growth rate of 142 percent, have created more than 520,000 jobs in the last three years, and have aggregate revenue of $241 billion.



Eric Shurenberg, Editor for Inc. magazine said that the companies on the list should be proud of their place on the list.



“Not all the companies in the Inc. 500 | 5000 are in glamorous industries, but in their fields, they are as famous as household name companies simply by virtue of being great at what they do,” said Shurenberg. “They are the hidden champions of job growth and innovation, the real muscle of the American economy.”



Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City and serving more than 1,000 sheriff’s offices, police departments, fire departments, communication centers, and correctional facilities across the nation. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing, Records Management Systems, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.



Methodology

The 2013 Inc. 500|5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2009 to 2012. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2009. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2012. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2009 is $100,000; the minimum for 2012 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.



