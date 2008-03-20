Announcing the 2008 South Florida Police and Security Expo

Open to Industry Professionals Only

Calling all Law Enforcement, Corrections, State and Federal Agencies, Corporate and Industrial Security, Government, Military, Municipal Administrators, State Attorneys, Crime Scene Investigators and all other qualified professionals. Receive Free Training, Free Seminars and see all the latest and newest technology at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“C.D.P” Center for Domestic Preparedness

Training will be provided by” will be providing FREE training to all Sworn State, Local, Campus, and Tribal Law Enforcement Officers attending this Expo. “serves as an inter-agency law enforcement training organization for over 80 Federal agencies.

The Expo is located at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 on Friday June 6th, 2008 - 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturday June 7th, 2008 - 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

$5.00 Pre-Registration Fee / $10.00 at the Door

Visit our website at www.SouthFloridaPoliceExpo.com

