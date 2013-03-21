Otis Technology Registers as an AS 9100:2009 Certified Facility

Lyons Falls, N.Y. - On March 14, 2013 Otis Technology became registered as an AS 9100:2009 certified facility. This certification includes ISO 9001:2008 compliance.

The AS 9100:2009 is a standard specifically for aviation, space, and defense organizations and incorporates the ISO 9001:2008 quality standards as well. Otis pursued the AS 9100:2009 certification because of its status as a defense contractor and supplier of gun cleaning equipment to military and government agencies.

This standard helps organizations apply uniformity around their Quality Management System (QMS). This registration certifies that the QMS at Otis Technology in relation to the design, development, manufacture, and supply of gun cleaning equipment and accessories does indeed meet the ISO 9001:2008 and AS 9001:2009 provisions. Otis was assessed and approved by National Quality Assurance, U.S.A.

Otis Technology’s quality policy is as follows: “Otis is committed to meeting or exceeding all customer requirements in relation to the design, manufacture and supply of our products and continually improving our Quality Management System.” Each and every employee at Otis Technology has an understanding of this quality policy and a drive to deliver.

It typically takes upwards of one year for companies to develop their QMS and prepare for certification. Otis Technology managed to complete that in just shy of six months. To ensure companies remain compliant after certification, audits take place once per year. Every three years, a more extensive audit takes place to ensure conformity.

“Becoming certified so quickly was a huge accomplishment for Otis and it wouldn’t have been possible without the commitment of our entire organization,” states Harold Philbrick, Director of Operations at Otis. He continues, “I applaud everyone’s efforts in achieving this feat. Certification as an AS/ISO facility opens the door to many opportunities for Otis.”

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle® design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is SMART GUN CARE.