The new T15 mini-thermal imager offers optical zoom from 3 to 8x

San Diego, CA - January 2017 - Utilizing a FLIR core, Torrey Pines Logic, Inc.has developed a unique optical zoom imager from 3x to 8x in a tiny package. Small enough to be held in the palm of your hand or fit on a Picatinny rail. Useful in both applications/situations during all lighting conditions, including total darkness.

The T15 can be used in variety of search and rescue operations, fire fighting, law enforcement and military detection as well as other commercial applications. There are two models available: both are 9Hz units ideal for surveillance and are export ready. The T15-C is slightly smaller and lighter than the T15 which comes with a rail mount.

The range and field-of-view for the new T15 thermal imager is excellent considering it’s small form factor. The field-of-view and range for the T15 is from 18.7° to 7° with a maximum human detection range of 162m @ 3x – 436m @8x. For law enforcement, fire fighting, search and rescue and military, the wide angle and extended range augment agency capabilities conducting challenging search operations.

The T15 Thermal Imager offers a robust set of features commonly found in more expensive devices. The T-15 models offer on-board image and video recording/processing/enhancement, shutter with automatic NUC (Non-Uniformity Correction) capability, USB port for power input and software updates, battery read-out and protection, auto power-save and flexible mounting options: tripod/Weaver mount/Picatinny rail/ and more. Complete with multiple display modes: white hot, black hot, NV green and color. Also includes clip-on attachment for interfacing with optical scopes- and optional 2x lens adapter.

Please visit us at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas, booth #20671 in the law enforrcement ballroom.