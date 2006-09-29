Cape May County Selects the PreSynct Report Network

SAN FRANCISCO, The Presynct Report Network was recently installed in Cape May County Sheriff’s Department, Reagan County Sheriff’s Department, and Reagan County Law Enforcement Center. Interoperability and Information-Led Policing (ILP) are major initiatives of the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice. These installations of the Presynct Report Network enable Cape May and Reagan County to electronically share their data internally and move forward with technology that allows Command Staff to gain the advantages and benefits of Information- Led Policing. Data is also shared externally according to each agency’s determination as appropriate to their needs.

