Presynct Technologies Announces their New Website for the Public Safety Market

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Presynct Technologies, Inc. proudly releases its new website at www.presynct.com. The new and improved website shows off a fresh new look for the company with a focus on educating the visitor on the benefits of automated reporting. The website features demos of the Presynct Report Network, a detailed FAQs section, an extensive Public Safety Resources section and much more.

Presynct Technologies also invites visitors to check out “The Police BloggerTM at Presynct.com”. The Police BloggerTM tracks hot topics and highlights entertaining news articles focusing on the law enforcement community. The new Presynct website was created by Evanne Grate (www.egrate.com) in San Francisco.

About the Presynct Report Network

The Presynct Report Network is a Records Information Systems (RIS) designed and built specifically for law enforcement. The Presynct RIS does more than just manage your records. Presynct creates, processes, distributes, stores, archives and instantly retrieves your records. Presynct utilizes your existing department incident forms in their software so that officers and supervisors are creating approving incident reports that look and feel the same as their current process. The Presynct RIS is state-of-the-art technology that seamlessly moves into the futures with you. It’s built on non-proprietary, standards-based technology and will interface with existing systems. Presynct is fast, easy to use and priced so that even agencies with limited public budgets can afford it.

About Presynct Technologies, Inc.

Presynct Technologies, Inc. entered the public safety market with 15 years’ experience in the healthcare market. Their business is documentation and workflow process management – processing, handling, completing, and moving more paperwork with less manpower. Presynct spent over a year learning about the law enforcement industry from professionals at all levels, from the front-line beat officer to the chief of Police and Sheriff. The Presynct RIS was developed and built in a live environment with a mid to large sized agency. Their user feed back contributed greatly to making Presynct the most user-friendly and most comprehensive public safety software available.

For more information: Contact Timothy Pakes, Vice President of Sales, at 1-866-PRESYNCT or visit the Presynct website at www.presynct.com.