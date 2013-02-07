HipLink Software Expands Spillman Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System for 14 Public Safety Agencies in 2012

LOS GATOS, CA -HipLink Software reflects on 2012 and its complementary partnership with Spillman Technologies.

Fourteen public safety agencies purchased HipLink Software and expanded their Spillman CAD system in 2012. This brings a total to over 40 public safety agencies using HipLink integrated with Spillman software. The HipLink Spillman combined integration is resulting in millions of timely messages being dispatched to emergency responders across the U.S saving time, money and lives.

HipLink representatives attended the Spillman Users’ Conference which was held September 2012 in Salt Lake City, Utah where HipLink President and CEO, Pamela LaPine, presented and met face to face with public safety professionals from regions throughout the U.S. In addition, HipLink provided further training and collaboration to Spillman reps at the recent 2013 Spillman Sales Training event on the complimentary features and value that HipLink offers to Spillman customers in public safety.

“The winning combination of HipLink Software with Spillman Technologies continues to help our public safety customers do more with limited resources and to make our communities safer.” She added, “Our Spillman clients have seen tremendous value in the combined tool as HipLink supports a faster and better response for the people who rely on this technology.”

“Partnering with HipLink helps ensure that our customers have critical call information available at their fingertips,” said Sarah Huizingh, marketing manager at Spillman Technologies. “By working closely with HipLink, we continue to maximize the amount of real-time data available to public safety personnel in the field.”

Spillman customers using HipLink have found great value in the integration. The following is a selection of comments received.

“We selected HipLink because it had everything we needed. It gave us the ability to send larger volumes of alerts to police, EMS and firefighter teams as well as to our volunteers. Now we can use the benefits of enterprise-grade carrier services like two-way messaging, so we get the right people to an incident quickly, while notifying every other department, agency or person that we need to,” said Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Communications Manager Tim Nawrocki.

“HipLink’s integration with our Spillman CAD is seamless, so there’s no learning curve for our dispatchers.”

“Tooele County is unique,” says Lieutenant Regina Campbell, Communications Officer for Tooele County, “Not only are we challenged by the increases in crime, fires, traffic accidents, search and rescue, road closures that most U.S. communities have, but we’re also home to a large government facility, the Tooele Chemical Agent Disposal facility at the U.S. Army Deseret Chemical Depot.” “To say we rely heavily on HipLink is an understatement,” says Lt. Campbell. We like HipLink so much that no one would be able to take it away from us now. We’ve received such tremendous value and HipLink Software’s technical support team has been just awesome. “Using HipLink for text messaging has significantly reduced the number of callbacks the dispatchers receive with radio voice communication,” said Campbell. “Text messaging can be used to clarify the what, when and where questions that are always asked. We’ve been able reduce the number of follow up communications. Additionally, because the first responders have the text, they can review it repeatedly as necessary.”

HipLink Spillman Sales 2012

Miami County 911, Ohio, Weld County, Colorado, Monmouth County Sheriff, New Jersey, Township of Plainsboro Police Department, New Jersey, Campbell County Sheriff, Portland Police Department, Texas, Wise County, Virginia, Boulder City Fire Department, Nevada, Daviess County Sheriff, Front Royal Police Department, Virginia, Butts County, Georgia, Utah Valley, Utah, Rawlins Police Department, Wyoming, Kings County, California.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 1,000 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communication centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.

About HipLink Software

HipLink Software, a premier provider of wireless text and voice communication solutions, was founded in 1993 with corporate headquarters in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley. As a stable, profitable, woman-owned business with a long history of innovations in the industry, HipLink Software has demonstrated intense commitment to its products and its customers. The company has grown to serve customers worldwide across all industries to meet the needs for IT service alerting, alarm management, emergency response, mass notification and business continuity. Customers include Wells Fargo, Unisys, Kaiser Permanente, Honeywell, St. John Medical Center, Massachusetts DOT, O’Hare International Airport, Thomson Reuters, Verizon,

Cablevision, Government of Alberta Canada, Westchester County, Toronto Police Department, and Lockheed Martin, to name a few.

For additional information on HipLink, please visit http://www.hiplink.com.

