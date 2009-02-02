Manitoba Provincial E-911 Goes Live with FDM Software’s Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) System

North Vancouver, BC – On January 26th, 2009, The Manitoba Provincial E-911 went live with its Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system provided by FDM Software Ltd., North America’s leading public safety software developer. FDM CAD processes emergency calls efficiently and allocates resources quickly, ensuring a rapid response to citizens’ requests for assistance.

Manitoba Provincial E-911 is the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) for the entire province of Manitoba with the exception of the City of Winnipeg. The Centre answers and processes all 911 emergency calls, transfers Law Enforcement and ambulance calls to other secondary answering points and dispatches all Fire and First Responder agencies.

“The new integrated system greatly improves our operational efficiency. Having all of the province’s information managed by one system reduces redundancy and makes information gathering much more efficient,” said Linda Poole, Director of Emergency Communications for Manitoba Provincial E-911. “The system eliminates guesswork with easy access to related records. In the first few hours after implementing the CAD system, we answered 105 911 calls, dispatched four working fires in addition to several other small incidents throughout the province.”

“We are very proud that Brandon selected FDM to install North America’s first state/province wide integrated FDM CAD system,” says FDM Software Founder and President Ed Colin. “Our goal is to provide dependable and user-friendly software to those people responsible for helping citizens obtain rapid emergency assistance in times of need.

About the Brandon Regional Communications Centre

Manitoba Provincial E-911 began operating from the City of Brandon on September 16, 1996. The Manitoba Telephone System, now known as MTS Allstream and the City of Brandon implemented a Province wide enhanced 911 service January 1, 1997.

About FDM Software Ltd.

With more than 19 years experience, FDM Software is a market leader in the provision of Fire/EMS enterprise solutions. The company provides powerful and flexible Records Management (RMS) and Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) solutions with more than 120 installations serving 400 jurisdictions throughout North America.

FDM is focused on providing the best public safety product in the industry backed by exceptional 24x7 customer service. Based in North Vancouver, BC, FDM also has offices in Ontario, North Carolina and Utah.