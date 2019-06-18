Polaris Wireless and Mark43 partner to bring 3D location-enabled computer-aided dispatch systems to police, fire depts.

Provides real-time tracking of personnel and assets, including in high-rise buildings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — Polaris Wireless, a provider of software-based wireless location solutions, today announced it is partnering with Mark43, a leading cloud-based public safety software provider, to integrate 3D location technology into computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems for public safety organizations. This enables police and fire departments to track personnel and assets with pinpoint location, including indoors and in high-rise buildings, with floor level accuracy. This level of granularity in location tracking delivers enhanced situational awareness and improved operational efficiency, which in turn helps save lives and additional costs.

Mark43 CAD powers field response with a mobile unit view optimized for laptop or tablet use in vehicle. Built on the industry-leading AWS GovCloud, Mark43 works with police and fire departments to make sure web-connected units stay mobile in the cloud. With the additional functionality 3D Location provides, command and control centers can improve public safety operations such as directing firefighters to the correct floor in a structural fire or ensuring SWAT teams enter from the correct floor of a high-rise building. Even in more routine situations, such as tracking officers or equipment in a large municipal headquarters, 3D Location helps increase efficiency and allocate resources more wisely.

“Giving command and control centers full visibility into first responders’ locations is crucial when it comes to emergency dispatch, where every second counts,” said Scott Crouch, Mark43 Co-Founder and CEO. “We are always aiming to integrate the best possible capabilities into our suite of offerings, and we look forward to working with Polaris Wireless to increase safety and efficiency for our first responders.”

“Our 3D Location is enabling new use cases in public safety applications with our partnership and integration into Mark43 CAD systems,” said Amir Sattar, Senior Vice President of Operations for Polaris Wireless. “Dispatching police and firefighters to the precise location, including the correct floor number, represents a major advancement for public safety and a significant benefit for the communities they serve.”

Mark43 is purpose-built in the cloud to support interoperability with third-party systems and devices. This enables the Mark43 CAD to seamlessly integrate with the Polaris Wireless 3D Location Platform, which is cloud-based and available to application developers via a standard Android and iOS Software Development Kit (SDK). The platform relies on Polaris Wireless’ innovative 3D location technology which is able to locate devices on the vertical axis within 3 meters, floor level, utilizing all available signals and sensor measurements combined with the company’s patented algorithms. By operating independently, or ‘over the top’, of wireless carrier networks, the platform is truly universal, enabling applications to locate any device on any network, an important consideration when police and fire departments operate devices across several networks.

Added Sattar, “Mark43 and Polaris Wireless are currently exploring opportunities to trial the application with public safety organizations and we look forward to measuring the tangible benefits that our combined solution delivers.”

Attendees at the NENA 2019 Event (June 14-19) in Orlando, Florida can visit Mark43’s booth #321 to learn more on June 16 and 17.

About Polaris Wireless

Polaris Wireless is the high-accuracy, software-based 3D location leader. Our wireless location technology uses software to deliver highly-accurate pin-point location, proven within 2.8 meters vertically (z-axis) in high-rise buildings. Our engineering team holds over 100 patents and is continually perfecting our algorithms to leverage all data, from all sensors, in any environment, to deliver the highest possible location accuracy. Our solutions serve public safety, hospitality, healthcare, enterprises, and location-based application companies. Our award-winning technology was recognized at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for the Mobility Award for Mobile Software Indoor Positioning Systems. For more information, visit www.polariswireless.com.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the modern platform built for wherever your service takes you. With cloud-native, intuitive software designed to let you focus on what matters most, Mark43 gives agencies a technology foundation to build from — smart, open, and extensible — growing and innovating with you as your needs evolve. Developed by a team that spans five offices in North America, Mark43 is proven, tested, and supported in over 60 public safety agencies of all sizes. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.