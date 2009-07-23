Police v3.0 Protocols Now Available from Priority Dispatch

V.3 UPDATE RELEASE OF THE NATIONAL ACADEMIES OF EMERGENCY DISPATCH PRIORITY DISPATCH SYSTEM®(PDS) POLICE PROTOCOL ARE NOW AVAILABLE IN ALL PDC POLICE PRODUCTS AND TRAINING.

Salt Lake City, UT—We wish to announce the successful release of the PDS Police v3.0 protocol in our newly updated versions of dispatch cardsets, ProQA software, support products and certification training. The update is now being distribution to our ESP user along with the v3 update guide, and is available to new clients.

This newest revision of the police protocols:

Facilitates earlier dispatch

Restructures the protocols to more closely follow typical police calltaking models and processes

Simplifies, and speeds-up case entry

Streamlines logic

Retains the ability of Police ProQA to work interchangeably with the Fire and Medical ProQA on most phone and CAD systems (see our integrated CAD list)

“These improvements will help communications centers increase responsiveness to police 911 calls, while ensuring that all the important data is collected to determine appropriate responses, and ensure the safety of field responders and citizens.” Said Charlotte Olsen, Associate Director of the National Academies of Emergency Dispatch.

About Priority Dispatch Corp.:

Priority Dispatch is a research-and-development company contracted to create products for the National Academies of Emergency Dispatch. PDC sells dispatch software and provides training and certification for its users. For more information, visit www.prioritydispatch.net or call 800-363-9127.