SOMA Global achieves AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency status

TAMPA, FL – SOMA Global, a leading provider of Public Safety as a Service (PSAAS™), announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Safety & Disaster Response (PSDR) Competency status. This designation recognizes that SOMA provides proven technology to help customers leverage the power of AWS to protect the public and prepare, respond, and recover from natural or man-made emergencies and disasters.

Achieving the AWS PSDR Competency differentiates SOMA as an AWS Technology Partner that has demonstrated deep expertise within this unique customer need, via demonstrating technical proficiency and proven customer success developing technology focused on Justice & Public Safety Applications. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and design AWS Well-Architected solutions delivered seamlessly on AWS.

“SOMA is proud to achieve AWS Public Safety & Disaster Response Competency status,” said Peter Quintas, CEO of SOMA Global. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

The SOMA Platform pioneered public safety in the cloud, aiding dispatchers and first responders with a fully integrated solution. The evolution of the SOMA Platform delivers an industry-leading 99.999% reliability, in a cloud native environment. The modern experience is available through any browser on any device or desktop. With the power of AWS, the SOMA Platform adheres to CJIS policies providing agencies enhanced security.

About SOMA Global

SOMA Global was founded in 2017 to redefine and deliver modern, best-of-breed public safety solutions with a primary focus on saving lives and protecting first responders. SOMA Global is a team of public safety and technology veterans that understands and respects the value of a partnership with an agency. Their Public Safety as a Service (PSAAS™) Platform offers the best Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Dispatch, Records Management and Jail solutions on the market. Find more information about SOMA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or at https://somaglobal.wpengine.com.