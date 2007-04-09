Spillman Named Microsoft Certified Partner

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Spillman Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of public safety software solutions nationwide, has achieved Microsoft Certified Partner status.

In order to achieve Microsoft Certified Partner status, the Spillman Public Safety System underwent product testing in the ISV/Software Solutions Competency. Client references were also sought to provide input regarding the functionality of Spillman solutions.

“We have met the strict compatibility requirements for Microsoft’s operating system and that is a great benefit to our customers,” said Chris Hellewell, senior vice president of development at Spillman. “They can be confident that Spillman products will run efficiently on Windows.”

According to the Microsoft Resource Directory online, independent companies like Spillman provide the highest level of technical expertise, strategic thinking, and hands-on skills to effectively deliver technology solutions.

“Being a Microsoft Certified Partner signifies the level of industry experience we have achieved by delivering software using Microsoft technologies,” said Lance Clark, President of Spillman Technologies. “Our track record proves our reliability and dedication to providing the most innovative, leading-edge technologies.”

Incorporating leading Microsoft technologies facilitates a number of future enhancements to existing Spillman system capabilities and offers its clients expanded functionality.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing. The software is installed at more than 600 agencies nationwide.