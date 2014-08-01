Spillman to Display New Dispatch Solutions in New Orleans

New Orleans, LA – Spillman Technologies will host custom demonstrations of its integrated computer-aided dispatch (CAD), records management (RMS), and mobile communication software, along with more than 40 other modules at next week’s Association of Public-Safety Communication Officials’ (APCO) Annual Conference and Expo at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

APCO attendees can visit booth 1625 to see Spillman’s industry-leading multi-jurisdictional and multi-discipline CAD solution. The Spillman CAD suite is helping communication centers across the country overcome the obstacles that often come with dispatching for several agencies across multiple jurisdictions and disciplines through an integrated system that uses a single database to optimize real-time data sharing. Attendees can experience demos of the CAD system, which features mapping software integrated with Esri to track the location of incidents and units, customizable screen configurations and the ability to dispatch from the command line or using the mouse, real-time integration with Spillman’s mobile and records management solutions, and advanced searching and reporting capabilities.

Spillman’s CAD Management Dashboard for dispatch and communication centers provides call takers, dispatchers, and administrators with the ability to see the statistics that indicate the effectiveness of their agency with an easy-to-read dashboard. The dashboard allows communications personnel to review key performance indicators, enabling them to target resources, improve response times, and provide the best service possible by viewing the number of calls the center receives and tracking response times.

Demonstrations will also showcase how dispatch administrators can use the Spillman Touch module to monitor call volume and patrol unit locations when they are away from the office on an iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or other tablet. Visitors to the booth can learn how CAD information is shared in real time with field personnel through Spillman Touch and Spillman Mobile, so officer safety can be improved by immediate access to call updates, as well as alerts and warnings on name, vehicle, and incident records.

Attendees can also learn about Spillman’s new web-based CAD, RMS, and Jail Management product, Citadex. APCO International is the world’s largest organization of public safety communications professionals. It serves the needs of public safety communications practitioners worldwide - and the welfare of the general public as a whole – by providing complete expertise, professional development, technical assistance, advocacy and outreach. The 80th annual conference, which starts Sunday, Aug. 3 and ends Wednesday, Aug. 6, is designed to provide agency decision-makers with the opportunity to network, receive education on pressing public safety communication topics, and view vendor exhibitions.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 1,200 communication centers, police departments, sheriff’s offices, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, CompStat & Intelligence-Led Policing, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.