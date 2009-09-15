Texas Agencies use Spillman to Increase Interoperability

Sheriff’s offices and police departments use software to exchange critical information

Nacogdoches, Texas – Public safety agencies across Texas are using software from Spillman Technologies to improve multi-jurisdictional cooperation and data sharing.

The Nacogdoches Police Department and the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office are among several public safety agencies throughout the state that are increasing interoperability through data sharing technology. The departments will use Spillman software to share law records, names, images, and other critical data.

“The biggest benefit is that we will be able to link all of our information together,” said Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant of Special Services, Tara Triana.

Before the agency purchased Spillman, it was difficult to know whether the same suspects were committing crimes inside city limits and in neighboring jurisdictions, said Nacogdoches Police Chief Jim Sevey. With access to data collected by the sheriff’s office, the department will be able to better identify crime patterns and find repeat offenders.

“All of that information is going to be on the computer, so we can see if there’s a continuing trend,” Sevey said.

The Nacogdoches Police Department will host the system server. Once a record is created in the Spillman system, the data can be immediately accessed by authorized personnel at participating agencies. Sevey said that prior to purchasing their Spillman system it would often take the department several days to manually input information into its electronic database.

“We had been using a dictation system of reporting, and it was often two, three, or four days before the report got dictated (and entered into the system),” Sevey said, adding that he expects quality and accuracy of data to improve with Spillman.

More than 250 miles away, another Texas agency, the Granbury Police Department, is partnering with the Hood County Sheriff’s Office to share law records, images, and dispatch call information.

“The ability to see each other’s calls and data is one of the biggest benefits (of the Spillman system),” said Tony Tull, technology director for Granbury City.

Tull said the agency decided to adopt Spillman because it provided the data-sharing solution they needed while meeting budgetary requirements.

“Spillman was the best solution for the price point. It had the functionality and usability we were looking for in a software system,” he said.

The Nacogdoches Police Department, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Granbury Police Department and Hood County Sheriff’s Office are among 12 in Texas and more than 800 agencies across the nation using Spillman software.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of integrated software solutions for public safety agencies, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing.