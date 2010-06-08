Two New York Agencies adopt Spillman’s data sharing solutions

Jefferson County and Cornell will use new software to enhance capabilities

WATERTOWN, New York – Agencies in New York are increasing efficiency with new software from Spillman Technologies.

Jefferson County Public Safety is adopting a new software system that will enable personnel to view comprehensive agency statistics and simplify jail management.

“We’re extremely excited about the Spillman product,” said Joseph Plummer, Jefferson County Public Safety Director of Fire and Emergency Management. “We’ve had ongoing training, and the whole implementation process has been a great experience.”

Spillman’s CompStat Dashboard module calculates trends and patterns using information in the Spillman database, and then presents the information in an easy-to-analyze format, giving the agency the ability to quickly spot trends, make informed decisions, and monitor the day-to-day health of its organization.

Using Spillman’s Jail Management module, Jefferson County Public Safety will have the ability to ensure consistent inmate processing by using the step-by-step booking feature. Customizable risk and medical assessments help accurately evaluate each inmate.

The county also purchased Spillman’s Records Management, Resources, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Fire/EMS, and Mobile solutions.

In Ithaca, the Cornell University Police Department plans to use Spillman software to help officials compile data about campus crimes and track criminal incidents on a pin map. The agency patrols a 745-acre campus that is home to more than 20,000 students.

Spillman’s Mobile solution will enable agency personnel to instantly access critical records data and communicate in real time with agency personnel from the field using their vehicles’ laptop computers.

The Cornell University Police Department is also adopting Spillman’s Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Fire/EMS, and Resources solutions.

Both agencies plan to go live with their Spillman systems in June. They will join more than 800 public safety agencies in 36 states already using Spillman software.

