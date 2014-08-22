Yesterday – 100 employees take part in GIANT ice bucket challenge with West Valley City Fire Department

Salt Lake City,UT — After being challenged on Facebook by one of its public safety customers, Spillman Technologies – nationwide provider of law enforcement and public safety software - conducted a giant, company-wide ice bucket challenge at 3:30 today (Thursday) with the help of West Valley City Fire Department representatives.

Spillman CEO Lance Clark issued a challenge to its employees, stating that if more than 50 employees would commit to participating in a group challenge, Spillman would make a sizeable donation to the ALS Association. 100 employees accepted the challenge for Thursday in what may have been the state’s biggest ice bucket challenge yet. West Valley City Fire Department representatives and equipment were onsite to signal the beginning of the challenge and soak Spillman’s executive team.

Following its completion, Spillman passed the challenge on to its law enforcement and public safety customers; more than 1200 agencies nationwide and 70 percent of Utah agencies use Spillman software.

WHO: West Valley City Fire Department, Spillman Technologies CEO Lance Clark, 100 Spillman Employees

WHAT: GIANT company-wide ice bucket challenge

WHEN: Thursday, August 21



WHERE: Spillman Technologies headquarters, front parking lot

4625 Lake Park Blvd., Salt Lake City, UT

Link to video: http://youtu.be/XNAP3xLb0fg

ABOUT:

Spillman Technologies is a national public safety software provider headquartered in Utah. We have more than 1200 customers across the nation, and here in Utah, more than 70% of law enforcement and public safety agencies use our software. We have been recognized for multiple local awards, including Best Companies to Work For, CEO of the Year, and Fast 50 by Utah Business Magazine.