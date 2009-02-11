Presynct Technologies Among 2008 Sloan Award Winners Honored at San Francisco Event

Presynct Technologies, Inc. among the companies being honored for workplace flexibility practices at an awards breakfast in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Presynct Technologies, Inc., a 2008 winner of the Alfred P. Sloan Award for Business Excellence in Workplace Flexibility, will join KPMG, Fenwick & West, Woodruff Sawyer, and other 2008 Bay Area recipients at an awards breakfast and event honoring the winners on February 25, 2009 in San Francisco.

A panel of experts will speak at the event, including Ann Bambesberger from Sun Microsystems who, for over a decade, has been on the forefront in thinking creatively about workplace flexibility; Steve Kowalski at Genentech who designed and implemented a workplace flexibility approach that is already receiving rave reviews; and two Sloan Award Winners – KPMG & Woodruff-Sawyer -- who will share their paths to a flexible work environment.

The business case is growing for new and innovative ways to cut costs and improve productivity. The panel of experts at the event honoring 2008 Sloan award winners will share their insights, experiences and approaches to workplace flexibility.

“These are tough economic times,” said Evelyn Graham, President of Presynct Technologies, “and employers need to find innovative ways to scale back expenses without layoffs or terminations. Workplace flexibility is one way to retain experienced, qualified employees for the company’s continued long-term health and prosperity.”

The awards breakfast and event is open to the public. Registration and additional information can be found at flexperienceconsulting.com.

About Presynct Technologies, Inc.

Presynct Technologies, Inc. entered the public safety market with 15 years of experience in the healthcare market. The Presynct Report Network is the only law enforcement forms based incident reporting system that offers two versions of their application—the on-site version for purchase and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model. Presynct is compatible with NIEM and Global JXDM information exchange standards and integrates with proprietary systems that are also industry standards based. For more information, visit www.presynct.com or call 1-866-PRESYNCT.