PreSynct Technologies, Inc. Teams Up With SmartDraw

SAN FRANCISCO, Presynct Technologies, Inc. has partnered with SmartDraw, one of the Industry Leaders in graphics software. This partnership allows users of the Presynct Report Network to attach professional-looking diagrams to their accident and incident reports. When asked about the partnership with SmartDraw, Evelyn Graham, President and CEO of Presynct Technologies, Inc., responded, “We continue to augment our flagship RIS software with advanced technology through software development as well as key partnerships as we strive to provide our customers with the most complete incident information management software available.” Presynct Technologies, Inc. continually strives to advance its software as stated by Tim Pakes, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, “Our client base continues to grow at a very healthy pace with the Presynct Report Network suite of applications. Nevertheless, we have a corporate mission here at Presynct to constantly improve our product line for new and existing customers. This partnership with SmartDraw is another step in that direction.”

