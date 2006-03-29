Padcom® Wins Patent Infringement Suit Against NetMotion

Bethlehem, PA – Padcom®, Inc., a leading wireless mobile VPN provider, won a jury verdict in its patent infringement suit against competitor NetMotion Wireless, Inc., of Seattle in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

On March 28, 2006, the jury found that the asserted claims of both of Padcom’s patents at issue in the suit – U.S. Patent Nos. 6,418,324 and 6,826,405 – were valid, and that NetMotion’s Mobility software product infringed on these claims. The jury found that Padcom had not engaged in tortious interference.

The damages phase of the trial has not been scheduled, but is expected to occur this fall.

Padcom’s U.S. Patent Nos. 6,418,324 and 6,826,405, cover technology at the core of Padcom’s TotalRoam® Mobile Data solutions, including TotalRoam® Mobile Virtual Network software, which enables roaming across multiple active networks. The technology, primarily used now in the public safety and utilities industries, has potential broad applicability across many other industries as companies’ wireless data and dispatch needs continue to expand beyond the capacity of any one single network. Other Padcom patents are pending, including foreign applications.

“We are pleased that the jury recognized Padcom’s investment and research into this key technology – currently a critical component of the communications devices used by this country’s public safety, transportation, and utilities industries - and found our patents to be valid,” said Scott A. Stone, Padcom President and CEO. “Padcom has been a leader in building awareness and solutions within the marketplace – this verdict reinforces that such technology cannot be created without great attention to detail. We will continue to focus on our core business: leading the development and scope of the wireless industry with truly seamless roaming technology.”

Padcom was represented by Neil Greenblum, Esq. of the intellectual property law firm Greenblum & Bernstein, P.L.C. of Reston, Va.

Padcom and TotalRoam are registered trademarks of Padcom, Inc. All other product and company names herein may be the registered property of their respective owners.