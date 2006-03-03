State-wide Program Selects Padcom for Secure, Seamless Wireless Mobility Solution

Ohio MARCS benefits from secure communication infrastructure and integration of legacy and next-generation networks

Bethlehem, PA - Padcom, Inc., a leader in Mobile VPN software solutions for continuous network connectivity to critical applications, today announced that Ohio MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications System) has selected Padcom’s TotalRoam® Mobile Virtual Network (MVN) software for its state-wide deployment of converged communications. Ohio MARCS has purchased 4,000 TotalRoam licenses to provide first responders access to vital information without worrying about security or managing multiple network connections. TotalRoam provides MARCS’ with the ability to integrate their existing RF radio system with a public wide area network and WiFi hotspots, maintaining the state’s legacy network investment while allowing access to next generation, higher speed networks.

Serving the state of Ohio, the MARCS system connects first responders with other public safety and service providers statewide. The need for continuous connectivity arose during crisis situations – previously, responders were unable to effectively communicate with each other. Using Padcom's TotalRoam solution, Ohio MARCS is able to better provide critical information when and where it's needed, securely and without user intervention.

“As a state-wide program it is important that Ohio MARCS has a solution that is secure yet flexible enough to meet a variety of network and application requirements,” said Scott Stone, CEO of Padcom, Inc. “Our TotalRoam® software has proven its value in a variety of public safety implementations and we’re pleased that Ohio MARCS recognizes the benefit that our solution will bring to first responders across the state.”