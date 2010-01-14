Attacker gets Tased by victim

Aaron Crutcher, 20, was booked into the Hamilton County jail just before 8:30 p.m. on two counts of assault and one count each of disorderly conduct

A woman grabbed by a man Wednesday night at the main library in downtown Cincinnati used a TASER stun gun on him before he was arrested. Aaron Crutcher, 20, was booked into the Hamilton County jail just before 8:30 p.m. on two counts of assault and one count each of disorderly conduct and menacing.

According to Cincinnati police, he grabbed a woman at the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, 800 Vine St. She happened to be armed with a TASER stun gun, which she fired at him, records show. He began punching her in the chest. Library security personnel and Cincinnati police intervened and took him into custody. He screamed and threatened the woman and library staff, court records show.

TASER International, which supplies 15,000 law enforcement agencies with equipment, markets a new model of its stun gun designed for use by private citizens. It’s small enough at 6 inches long and weighing about 7 ounces to be stashed in a purse or backpack, according to the Arizona-based company’s Web site. The TASER C2 ranges in cost from $299 to $349. It’s less powerful than the police version.

Some states, including Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and New York, ban private citizens from owning TASER stun guns, according to TASER International. TASER International has sold more than 205,000 stun guns for private citizens since 1994, said Steve Tuttle, spokesman for TASER International. If the woman doesn’t receive her Taser back from police, the company will replace it for free, he said. “As long as it’s used in self-defense properly, it’s covered with a lifetime warranty,” he said.