GAO’s Gen 2 RFID Tag Perfect Solution for Laundry Applications

Toronto, Canada - GAO RFID Inc’s (www.GAORFID.com) Passive Gen 2 RFID Laundry Tag (GAO116413) is specially designed for laundry applications that require a rugged RFID transponder that can withstand harsh environments. This RFID tag performs stably under heat, pressure and chemical conditions, and is especially useful for contactless tracking of garments in the textile rental and laundry industries. Made of sealed PPS and epoxy materials, this Gen 2 RFID laundry tag is able to function even under harsh treatments including sterilization. This tag is not only the perfect solution in laundry application; it is also a flexible option in process and factory automation. GAO’s Passive UHF Gen 2 Laundry Tag provides the following features: 1. Non-line-of-sight data transmission allows the laundry tags to be identified without the need of visual contact 2. Useful for Laundry, Waterproof and High Temperature Applications 3. Read/Write Range from 0.5m or 1.5m (reader dependant) 4. Type: Contactless Read/Write 5. Compliance: GEN 2 IMPINJI 6. Operating Frequency: 860MHz to 960MHz 7. Capacity: 96bit EPC ID 8. Data Coding Type: EPC Class 1 GEN2 9. Multi-Detection: Yes 10. Tag Size: 24mm (diameter)Ч2.5mm (thickness) 11. Substrate Material: Sealed PPS + Epoxy 12. Operating Temperature: -20°C to 85°C 13. Storage Temperature: -20°C to 110°C for 500 hours,120°C for 100 hours,140°C for 5 hours For more information about GAO’s Passive UHF Gen 2 Laundry Tag, please visit www.GAORFID.com or contact Sales@GAORFID.com About GAO RFID Inc. GAO RFID Inc. is a leading provider of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) hardware and solutions to end users worldwide. GAO RFID combines best of breed with low cost RFID readers, RFID tags and enabling-RFID software. We have a wide variety of RFID readers, tags and antennas in all the RFID technologies, Low Frequency (LF), High Frequency (HF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF, Gen 2) as well as Active and Semi-Passive. GAO RFID’s products and services are easily customized for use in Asset Tracking, Health care, Supply Chain & Logistics, Event Management, Access Control, Livestock Tracking, Inventory Control & Management, Field Service, Maintenance and Document Authentication. For more information please visit http://www.GAORFID.com For any media queries: Director of Marketing, 416-292-0038 ext 228 marketing@GAORFID.com GAO RFID Inc. is a member of GAO Group, which also includes: 1. GAO RFID Inc.: www.GAORFID.com 2. GAO Tek Inc.: www.GAOTek.com 3. GAO Research Inc.: www.GAOResearch.com 4. WowGao Inc.: www.WowGao.com 5. GAO RFID Asset Tracking Inc.: www.GAORFIDAssetTracking.com 6. GAO Embedded Inc.: www.GAOEmbedded.com 7. GAO Instruments Inc.: www.GAOInstruments.com 8. GAO Comm Inc.: www.GAOComm.com GAO Fiber Optics Inc.: www.GAOFiberOptics.com