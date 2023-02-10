Garmont introduces the T8 Anthem - New tactical boots made in the USA

New for Spring 2023, Garmont Tactical, introduces the T8 Anthem boot built for intense operations and long duty days on dry ground and in warm weather. The T8 Anthem boots are made in the USA.

Courtesy Photo

The T8 ANTHEM will offer an additional model within the collection for those that are requesting Berry Compliance. The traditional 1.8mm suede leather upper, abrasion resistant and breathable nylon fabric insert, offers an athletic fit and feel, without compromising the beloved BIFIDA and NFS durability Garmont is known for. Additional features include Zama alloy hooks that will provide a safe and reliable closure system. The Garmont® PU Footbed, combined with an injected PU outsole creates needed flexibility and lightness as well as comfort. MSRP $215.