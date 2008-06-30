Law Enforcement Memorial Visitors Center & Store Relocates

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After several years in the AARP Building on E Street, NW, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Visitors Center & Store has moved to a new location in Washington, DC’s Penn Quarter neighborhood: 400 7th Street, NW. Situated just a few blocks from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial (400 block of E Street, NW), the new Visitors Center & Store occupies the ground floor of the Jenifer Building, at the corner of 7th and D Streets, NW, where the Memorial Fund’s administrative offices are also located. The new facility will continue to offer interesting information about law enforcement and the National Memorial to fallen officers. An interactive video system provides facts and figures about the Memorial and the officers whose names are engraved there, and there is a replica of the Memorial wall, along with some of the personal mementos that visitors have left at the Memorial in recent years: touching notes and poems, police patches, photographs and other compelling items.

The Visitors Center & Store also stocks a full range of law enforcement-related merchandise, including books and videos, clothing, patches, jewelry, posters, toys and other items for both adults and children. Founded in 1984, the non-profit National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund works to increase public support for law enforcement by permanently recording and appropriately commemorating the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers and to provide information that promotes law enforcement safety. In 1991, the NLEOMF dedicated the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, where the names of more than 18,200 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history are engraved. The NLEOMF is now leading the effort to build the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum across E Street from the Memorial.

For more information, visit www.nleomf.org.