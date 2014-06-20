Law Enforcement Ride & Run to Remember

The names of 20,267 have been engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. It is these men and women, along with the over 800,000 active law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day, who we celebrate at the Ride & Run to Remember.

Join us in remembering their sacrifice and celebrate their service this October with the Ride & Run to Remember. Register today! If you can join us in DC, that’s great and we have options for everyone, including 55- and 30-mile Ride courses, a 5K Run, and a brand new 2K Walk .

But if you can’t make it to DC for October 11 and 12, consider participating virtually. Just register and do any sort of athletic activity you like from your own area. You’ll receive the same T-shirt, finisher medal, and even race bib as every other participant, in addition to being provided with the same fundraising tools and eligibility for some snazzy rewards.

Learn more by watching our event video and then register today.