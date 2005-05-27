Makrolon Hygard® Laminate Ideal For Security, Forced Entry, and Bullet Resistant Applications

MAKROLON HYGARD® laminate combines MAKROLON® AR polycarbonate sheet hard coat technology with the latest security glazing techniques for high level security and cost effective installation. Consisting of multiple layers of MAKROLON polycarbonate or polycarbonate/acrylic with binding interlayers, MAKROLON HYGARD laminate offers superior resistance to physical and ballistic attack. MAKROLON HYGARD laminates are offered in six levels of protection, ranging from containment rated sheet to UL Level 3 bullet resistant material capable of withstanding multiple rounds fired from super powered hand guns. Additionally, the relative light weight of MAKROLON HYGARD laminates and easy on-site fabrication provide a competitive edge on remodeling or retrofit projects where timely job completion is essential.

MAKROLON HYGARD laminates reduce the chance of ‘spider web’ or spall. This ability to withstand impact allows for clear vision, which can be critical for appropriate response in the event of an attack. Designed for security installations such as detention and correctional centers, government facilities, and banks, MAKROLON HYGARD laminates are being used increasingly for employee protection in 24 hour gas station and convenience stores, as well as other cash transaction areas. MAKROLON HYGARD laminate consistently performs well in areas where glass and glass clad polycarbonate products have traditionally been used.

