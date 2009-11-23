Nearly 50 agencies purchase Spillman software in third quarter

Agencies will use Spillman to share data, access records from the field

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Seven public safety agencies purchased Spillman software for the first time in the third quarter of 2009, bringing the total number of Spillman customers to more than 800 public safety agencies in 35 states across the nation. Forty-two agencies expanded their existing Spillman systems.

Many of the agencies adopted Spillman InSight, allowing them to share information with both Spillman and non-Spillman agencies in real time. Agencies like the Salt Lake City Police Department in Utah can use InSight to improve crime fighting by accessing name, vehicle, and property records gathered throughout multiple jurisdictions.

Other agencies purchased Spillman’s Mobile solution, which will enable personnel to access information and work efficiently from the field. Personnel at the Mountain Village Police Department in Colorado and the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada will have the ability to access data and communicate voicelessly with dispatchers using their vehicle laptops.

Several agencies also purchased Spillman’s Law Records module in the third quarter of 2009. The Law Records module consolidates agencies’ law incident records into one database and allows them to easily generate reports for crime analysis, presentation, and archiving.

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 800 public safety agencies across the nation. Spillman provides a full range of software solutions, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing.

Spillman Q3 Sales

New sales:

Burnham Police Department, Ill.

Calumet City Police Department, Ill.

Cherry Hill Police Department, N.J.

Churchill County Sheriff’s Department, Nev.

Mountain Village Police Department, Colo.

Puyallup Tribal Police Department, Wash.

Telluride Marshals Department, Colo.

Add-on sales highlights:

Door County Sheriff, Wis.

Fallon Police Department, Nev.

Kootenai County Sheriff, Idaho

Kootenai County Fire & EMS, Idaho

Osceola County Sheriff, Fla.

Pueblo County Sheriff, Colo.

Randolph County Communications, Ind.

State of Vermont

Toms River Police Department, N.J

Yavapai County Sheriff, Ariz.

Yuba City Police Department, Calif.

For more information, visit www.spillman.com.