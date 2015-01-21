New Community Engagement Package Designed for Retailers of All Sizes

Fairfax 2015 has created a special program for local businesses and retail outlets looking to become affiliated with next summer’s World Police & Fire Games.

“We have received numerous inquiries from several mid-sized companies, retail stores and restaurants that were looking to get involved with the Games at a retail level,” said Astri Wee, Director of the Fairfax 2015 Incentive program. “This campaign will provide just such an opportunity for these companies and organizations.”

The World Police & Fire Games “Merchant Incentive Program” is a simple and affordable program designed to drive traffic into retail locations and restaurants while enhancing the experience of attending athletes, their friends, families and volunteers through discounts or special offers.

For as little as $150 for a single location retail establishment, plus another $100 for each additional location, participating companies receive the following Member level benefits:

Member recognition on Fairfax 2015 website to include location, contact details and special offer within Merchant Incentive Program section

Member designation sign for use within each participating store location

Listing in Games Commemorative Program

Extensive promotion of Program to Games visitors and Games volunteers

The Partner level is available for larger retail operations (such as shopping malls and restaurant groups) who would like to obtain additional exposure and benefits for their multiple retail locations. Partner levels range from $5,000 to $10,000 depending on the number of retailers/locations involved. Benefits include:

Partner Recognition within Fairfax 2015 website to include store locations, contact details and promotional offers

Member designation sign for use within each participating store location

Partner Social Media Blast in 2015

Partner rotating banner within Merchant Incentive section on Fairfax 2015 website

Opportunity to highlight select incentives within Fairfax 2015 newsletter and social media outlets

Opportunity for blog posts highlighting select incentives on Fairfax 2015 website

Recognition at Merchant Incentive Program booth at Registration/Athletes Village during Games

Tickets to Games Opening Ceremonies on June 26, 2015

Ad in Commemorative Program (size dependent on package)

“Our most recent partner is the Brambleton Group, with several others in the works. We are thrilled to have them on board!” said Maris Angolia, President of Karin’s Florist in Vienna, as well as chairman of the Incentive Program Committee. Maris also serves on the board of the World Police & Fire Games. “Our Committee is working tirelessly to connect with area business owners to inform them of this amazing opportunity to get involved at such an affordable level. Thanks to the early birds who jumped at the chance; we are growing these lists as we speak and looking forward to having a well rounded program for all our athletes, friends & family, and volunteers”.

We encourage all of our athletes and supporters to visit our participating retailers, which initially include:

- Brambleton Group

- Twins Ace Hardware

- International Spy Museum

- Karin’s Florist, Gunston Hall

- Carpool Herndon

- All Beaded Up

- Argent Heating & Cooling

- Artful Gift Shop

- School of Rock

- Lux Photography

- The Bike Lane.

For additional information regarding the Incentive Program, please visit FAIRFAX2015.COM/Incentives or contact Astri Wee at astri.wee@fairfax2015.com.