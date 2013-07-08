New Report on 2013 Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities to be Released July 11

Preliminary data shows total line-of-duty deaths increasing by 9 percent, with firearms-related fatalities reaching a 50-year low. Expert available for live or taped interviews.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will issue a new research bulletin on Thursday, July 11, 2013, which will detail preliminary data related to law enforcement officer fatalities during the first half of this year.

As of June 30, 2013, fifty-one officers have been killed in the line of duty. Of these, 18 officers were killed in traffic-related incidents; 17 officers were killed in firearms-related incidents—representing a 50-year low; and 16 officers died due to job-related illnesses and other causes.

These are among the many findings of the mid-year research bulletin on law enforcement officer fatalities for 2013 that will be released on Thursday, July 11, by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

WHAT: Law Enforcement Officer Fatality Research Bulletin providing preliminary officer fatality data for the first half of 2013. The report will be available online at www.LawMemorial.org.

WHEN: Thursday, July 11, 2013

WHO: Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO Craig W. Floyd is available for live or taped interviews to discuss the report and provide insight.

