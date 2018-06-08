New Trail LRF: Your favorite thermal, now with a laser rangefinder
MANSFIELD, Texas — Thermal aficionados, the time has come to stop guessing your target distances. New for 2018, Pulsar is proud to introduce new Trail LRF models! Filled with all of the same useful features found in Trail thermal riflescopes, Trail LRF models include an integrated laser rangefinder, providing accurate distances from targets to shooters. No more wondering how far away that group of pigs is or if you should use holdovers on that distant predator.
The built-in 905nm laser rangefinder integrated in Trail LRF scopes is capable of ranging targets out to 1100 yards or 1000 meters with +/- 1m accuracy.
Trail LRFs are available in XQ28, XQ38, XQ50, XP38 and XP50 models and include all of your favorite features you’ve come to expect from Pulsar, including WiFi remote view via the Stream Vision app, built-in video recording with sound, 8-hr. rechargeable battery pack, crisp 640x480 AMOLED display, optional 640x480 sensor, picture-in-picture digital zoom and more!
